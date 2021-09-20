Smith County commissioners to discuss replacement for convicted constable at Tuesday meeting

Joshua Black stands with Smith County deputies after having his bond revoked in the middle of his trial Wednesday afternoon. Judge Jackson revoked it due to him being late two straight days.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County commissioners will discuss the future of the Pct. 2 Constable’s position at the end of their Tuesday meeting in the wake of Joshua Black’s conviction of official oppression last week.

Black was convicted after a two-day trial and two hours of deliberations last Thursday. Prosecutors showed that he offered sexual favors in exchange for monetary payment as part of his business that provided supervised visitations for parents.

He was sentenced to six months in jail by a jury and ordered to pay a $4,000 fine. Judge Austin Jackson also issued a court order removing Black from office.

He had been appointed back in 2018 after Andy Dunklin vacated his post to become the Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace. Black was re-elected in 2020 after running unopposed. However, he was arrested just three days later. An except from the agenda reads: