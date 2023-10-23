SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County announced on Monday they have completed a Road Bond Project for County Roads 1125, 1140 and 1141, west of Tyler.
This reconstruction of the roads included widening, stabilization and asphalt of overlay of almost 5 miles of road. The projects were contracted out to Texana Land & Asphalt Inc. and cost $1,757,194.
According to county engineer Frank Davis, one section of road had needed to have increased asphalt thickness because of heavy truck traffic.
These projects were a part of Phase 2 of the Road and Bridge Strategic Planning Project. Phase 1 of County Road 1125 included the reconstruction of 1.7 miles of the road from Highway 155 to Lake Placid Road completed in 2021.
Phase 1 improvements to CR 1125 also included the replacement of a concrete bridge at Butler Creek by Stateline Construction LLC.