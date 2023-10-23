SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County announced on Monday they have completed a Road Bond Project for County Roads 1125, 1140 and 1141, west of Tyler.

This reconstruction of the roads included widening, stabilization and asphalt of overlay of almost 5 miles of road. The projects were contracted out to Texana Land & Asphalt Inc. and cost $1,757,194.

Photo courtesy of Smith County.

Photo courtesy of Smith County.

Photo courtesy of Smith County.

According to county engineer Frank Davis, one section of road had needed to have increased asphalt thickness because of heavy truck traffic.

These projects were a part of Phase 2 of the Road and Bridge Strategic Planning Project. Phase 1 of County Road 1125 included the reconstruction of 1.7 miles of the road from Highway 155 to Lake Placid Road completed in 2021.

Phase 1 improvements to CR 1125 also included the replacement of a concrete bridge at Butler Creek by Stateline Construction LLC.