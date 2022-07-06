SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were injured in a crash Wednesday morning between a Precinct 3 constable’s vehicle and an SUV.

According to DPS, the crash happened east of Whitehouse and the constable was attempting to turn from the eastbound side of FM 346 near Concession Road to the westbound side with his emergency lights activated, when he was struck by an eastbound Chevrolet Tahoe in the westbound lane.

“When the officer first called it in, he reported that he was having trouble getting out of his car,” officials said.

Both drivers were taken to hospitals and the crash is still under investigation.