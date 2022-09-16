SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Precinct 5 Constable Jeff McClenny is resigning from his position to serve as police chief of a school district.

“This decision was the hardest, yet the easiest. My wife is a school administer at West Sabine ISD and it has created a distance barrier. I was presented with an opportunity to interview and was offered the police chief’s position at San Augustine ISD,” McClenny said. “This decision is a family decision and Kena and I are truly grateful for the doors that God has opened for us.”

McClenny has served as the Precinct 5 Constable in the Lindale and Hideaway area for six years. His resignation will be effective Oct. 5.

“I cannot express the deep appreciation toward other elected officials and to the citizens of Smith County and I truly thank each and every one of you,” McClenny said. “Lindale and Hideaway Lake, you have been my home. I will be back often and I am thankful for the love and support you have given me throughout my entire life and I am thankful.”

McClenny has worked in law enforcement for 21 years, including working for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office in the patrol division, police chief for Van ISD and a school resource officer in Lindale. Before that, he worked as an EMT at East Texas Medical Center, a volunteer firefighter in Lindale and worked in the oil and gas industry as a health safety security and environmental consultant.

The Smith County Commissioners Court will appoint an interim constable to serve the remainder of his term once McClenny leaves office.