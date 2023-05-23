TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Constable Precinct 4 Josh Joplin announced on Monday he is mourning the passing of retired K9 Calif.

“He and I stared danger in the face many many times. But together we came through it,” Joplin said. “Calif served the citizens for five years at the Brownsboro, Texas Police Department and the citizens of Smith County Precinct 4 for three years at the Constable’s Office before his retirement in 2019.”

Photo courtesy of Smith County Constable Josh Joplin.

K9 Calif was born June 26, 2011 and was partnered with Joplin in 2012. After his retirement, he was released into Joplin’s care until his passing.

“I want to thank you Calif for your many years of dedicated service to law enforcement and thank you for being my best friend and bringing joy to my life and my family’s life,” Joplin said.