TYLER, Texas (KETK) – April 13, 2023 in Smith County will be known as “John Sims Day” in honor of the veteran radio newsman who tragically died in March.

Sims’ career spanned 46 years, spending 43 of those in the Piney Woods. He served as a news anchor at KTBB radio since 1998. At their Tuesday meeting, the Smith County Commissioner’s Court approved the creation of John Sims Day in his memory.

“This community was his family,” KTBB Account Executive Lonnie Johnson said in Commissioners Court. “It was always obvious but upon his death, it became even more obvious.”

Sims died on March 31, and his memorial service was held on April 13 at First Christian Church. During the commissioner’s court meeting on Tuesday, several officials spoke about their memories of Sims.

Smith County Judge Neal Franklin recalled meeting Sims years ago when he was a candidate for Tyler Fire Chief. Franklin said he was “terribly nervous” to be interviewed for the first time by reporters, but Sims’ approach calmed him down.

“He was such a special guy,” Franklin said. “He will definitely be missed by the community.”

Precinct 2 Commissioner John Moore remembers Sims as “one of the last true journalists that I was able to work with.”

Former commissioner Jeff Warr remembered Sims’ unbiased reporting, saying you never knew what side he was on because of how closely Sims stuck to the facts.

Photo courtesy of Smith County

“He was such a high-quality person,” he added.

After Sims’ death, KTBB owner Paul Gleiser shared some memories of him as well.

“We are heartbroken, plain and simple,” Gleiser said. “John was as good as it gets as a radio newsman. But beyond that, he was a kind and gentle soul with a heart to make his community better.”

Geoff Roark, a colleague of Sims, said he was grateful to call the local legend a friend.

“We all considered him a great friend, and most of East Texas did as well,” said Roark.

The resolution approved during commissioner’s court states that Sims was a past president of Leadership Tyler and the Smith County Community Partnership Council. He served as Chairman Emeritus for Tyler Together Race Relations Forum, and was involved with the League of Women Voters, March of Dimes, Tyler Church and Community Network and East Texas Wheelers and Walkers.