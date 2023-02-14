TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday they have opened registration for their first public Citizen Prosecutor Academy.

The DA’s office said the academy, which begins on March 30, is an opportunity to learn in a small group setting about the interworking of their office, see how the criminal justice system functions and gain insight into crimes that regularly occur in Smith County.

Citizen Prosecutor Academy attendees will hear from prosecutors and investigators about topics and crimes such as:

Victim’s assistance

Human trafficking

Mental health issues

Local gang activity

Capital murder

The DA’s office said those who attend will also hear from the Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center.

“Every minute of the Citizen Prosecutor Academy was time well-spent,” Jackie Cannon, who attended the academy in 2022 said. “We met and learned from the actual employees and officials involved with the system. I now have a much better understanding of what goes on in our Smith County Courthouse.”

The academy begins on March 30, and will meet every Thursday night from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for eight weeks. Dinner will be provided each night.

Those interested must register on their website, be a Smith County resident, have no pending criminal cases and commit to attending all classes.