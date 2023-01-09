SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Smith County Commissioners Court declared Jan. 14 as Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Day to celebrate the sorority’s 115th Founder’s Day on Jan. 15.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. was founded on Jan. 15, 1908, at Howard University in Washington D.C.

The commissioners court named Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, as “Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Day in Smith County and congratulates the illustrious organization on its 115th Founder’s Day anniversary and continued commitment to Smith County and the greater good of all,” city officials said.

The purpose of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is to cultivate and encourage high scholastic and ethical standards, to promote unity and friendship among college women, to study and help alleviate problems concerning girls and women in order to improve their social stature, to maintain a progressive interest in college life and to be of service to all mankind.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is renowned for its consistent service to its international and local community with initiatives that promote:

Education

Financial support and attendance of historically Black colleges and universities

Arts enrichment and culture

Women’s health and wellness

Community engagement and activism

Global leadership and family strengthening with emphasis on building an economic legacy