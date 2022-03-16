SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — On Tuesday, the Smith County Commissioners Court proclaimed March 19 as “Superintendent Noel Caldwell Day” in Smith County. Noel Caldwell has lead and served the members of the Whitehouse Church of God in Christ for 31 years.

On Feb. 2, 1990, Superintendent Caldwell was installed as Pastor of Whitehouse Church of God in Christ and he submitted his letter of retirement last year.

Smith County congratulated Superintendent Noel Caldwell on more than three decades of service.