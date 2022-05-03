SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Commissioners Court designated May 3 as “Mayor Terry Lowry Day.”

Officials made the announcement on Tuesday to honor Terry, who is retiring from the City of Arp.

Commissioner Cary Nix was grateful for Terry’s service to Arp.

“We are honored to have Mayor Lowry with us today,” said Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran.

Terry was born in Arp and grew up there as well. His grandfather, Henry Cleveland Lowry, owned half of the town at one point.

Terry’s father, Vaughn Lowry was mayor two times, once in the 1960s and also in the 1980s. He started two businesses, a laundromat and a car wash. Terry owns the car wash that was opened in 1965.

Terry has been a coach and teacher for 33 years. Previously, he was an accountant for an engineering firm and a field supervisor for a landscaping/irrigation company.

Terry was a City Councilman in 2014 before he became mayor in 2016. Some of his goals for the city were to see the infrastructure change for the better, bring new businesses to the city, build new homes and get rid of older buildings.

While Terry was mayor, a new water and sewer line was set up and the streets were paved. Officials also made plans for more water and sewer lines with new water meters and hydrants. New houses were also built in the city and the tax rate decreased. More businesses also came to town and rundown properties were removed.

“All of this combined is helping Arp become that bedroom community I grew up in,” Terry said. “It has been a pleasure serving and I cannot ask for better people to work with as the city workers.”