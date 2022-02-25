TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Nancy Nichols, Senate District 1 committeewoman, officially resigned from her post on Friday after she made a racially insensitive comment.

Many of Nichols’ fellow committee members have been calling for her resignation after she made a racial comment during a Zoom meeting on Feb. 8 saying “we had the Trumpers at our Beto event today in Tyler. We had all kinds of quiet security, but basically the event was held on the chocolate side of town.”

According to committeeman Ben Dickson, the majority of the county chairs of Senate District 1, Texas Democratic Party State Chair Gilberto Hinijosa and Texas Coalition of Black Democrats Chair Carroll G. Robinson all called for her resignation in the weeks following the night she made the comment. Nichols officially resigned early Friday afternoon.

KETK reached out to Nichols for a comment on the situation, but we have yet receive a reply.