TYLER , Texas (KETK) – There is controversy surrounding an executive member of the Smith County Democratic party.

Some people say a racial comment made by State Democratic Executive Committee-woman Nancy Nichols, couldn’t have come at a worse time, as Election Day approaches.

This incident is also causing many to ask for her resignation. Members of the party in Smith County say there’s already some division within.

On February 8, Texas Democratic leaders held a zoom call.

“We had the Trumpers at our Beto event today in Tyler. We had all kinds of quiet security, but basically the event was held on the chocolate side of town,” wrote Nichols in the chat, during the meeting.

She later responded about her comment.

“I apologize for what I said. I apologized immediately right after I said it, and I apologize to our African American community,” says Nichols.

When some Smith County Democrats heard Nichols’ comments, they agreed it’s not what their group stands for.

“I was shocked. I was shocked. I was mad. I was upset,” says Hank Gilbert, a Smith County Democrat.

Some feel what she said was racially insensitive.

Nichols’ said after the backlash, her eyes were opened about what to say and what not say.

“I’m not making excuses for what I said. I’m just saying I learned,” says Nichols.

Despite asking for forgiveness, colleagues in her party want her to step down. The Texas Democratic Chair is calling for her resignation, and on the county level, they want the same thing.

“No, I absolutely think she should resign effectively immediately,” says Gilbert.

Although she’s facing heat from most people in her party, Nichols says she want to earn the trust of the people again.

“By genuine I mean not just apologizing, going forward learning and moving towards unity and genuine desire and coming together,” says Nichols.

On Feb. 26 in Tyler, the Texas Coalition of Black Democrats will hold a press conference discussing Nichols’ comments and what’s next. This is happening at the Glass Recreation Center, starting at 11:00 a.m.