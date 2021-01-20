Smith County Democrats demand resignation of chairman

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Democratic Party members called for the immediate resignation of their chairman, Michael Tolbert.

They approved a resolution citing 21 instances of actions and behaviors by Tolbert that “are antithetical of Democratic Party values of honesty, inclusion, transparency, respect and unity to advance the party and its candidates.”

“One of the most concerning highlights is his sworn court testimony falsely representing CEC (County Executive Committee) approval of a primary runoff following the clear win by Sgt. Willie Mims for Constable Precinct 1 in March 2020. Amazing as it sounds, Mr. Tolbert as a Democratic leader disenfranchised 1,717 (51.21%) Democratic votes,” a statement from party members said.

A majority of members voted in favor of the resolution demanding Tolbert to resign.

Tolbert sits in an elected position, and there are few ways to actually remove him from office. The Smith County Democrats in favor of the resolution are hoping that it will signal to Tolbert that it is time for him to resign.

In a letter signed by 38 members of the State Democratic Executive Committee, there were concerns about the lack of transparency in the finances of the Smith County Democratic Party.

The SDEC is the ruling body for the Texas Democratic Party. According to Nancy Nichols, one of the items addressed was a lack of transparency with finances.

Some members of the party said in the meeting that this is a different issue, saying that a racial divide has driven the idea of asking Tolbert to step down.

“I feel like ever since I got here, I haven’t been here this long, but all I see is a division. Let’s be blunt, black vs white, and it seems like most of the white people are always attacking Michael Tolbert,” Ambra Phillips said at the Tuesday meeting.

Melton Timmons said that he doesn’t think the group who is calling for his resignation has the right to dismiss someone that the county elected.

“If we still have this same attitude of disrespect, it’s not going to matter who the chairman is, we’re going to be right back at this point again,” Timmons said.

Tolbert posted this on his Twitter yesterday night: