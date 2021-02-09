Smith County Democrats hold protest against Louie Gohmert, Ted Cruz

Tyler, Texas (KETK)- The Democratic Club of Smith County held a protest on Tuesday against Louie Gohmert and Senator Ted Cruz.

This move comes after a controversial billboard was unveiled last week. The sign asks Senator Cruz and Congressman Gohmert to resign from their positions for supporting former President Donald Trump after the storming of the US Capitol.

The club’s communication director Mitzi Rusk said it is their privilege to protect the community.

“We feel that it’s detrimental to democracy that we have to protect the democratic process which is peaceful,” said Rusk. “We don’t want to have war in congress. We’re here because we think Tyler deserves better. We think East Texas deserves better and we think Texas deserves better.”

During the event, protestors had signs and music that helped them express their concerns to the public.

Rusk also said Cruz and Gohmert should be held accountable.