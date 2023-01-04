SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County deputies are searching for two men who led law enforcement on a chase in Smith County on Wednesday.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects were driving a stolen truck with a flat bed trailer that were both taken from the Dallas area. The chase happened around 3:40 p.m.

During the incident, the truck crossed a median on Interstate 20 near Santa Land close to Lindale.

Authorities said the suspects left the car near that area and ran off. Santa Land also closed on Wednesday while law enforcement looked for the two men.