SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — According to Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue, everyone in the Fire Marshal’s office is now a certified inspector. Here’s what that means for the public.

Recently Deputy Fire Marshals Terry Linder, who has been with the office since 2022, along with Barron Wedgeworth, who has been with the office since 2021, both completed the Texas Commission on Fire Protection Inspector I and II certifications, according to a statement released on their social media page.

“It is going to help with the overall safety of the public,” said Hogue.

The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office states that it inspects several types of businesses within the county including the following:

Foster homes

Group homes

Nursing homes

Daycares

Firework stands

Pyrotechnic sites

School buildings and facilities

New brick and mortar businesses

