TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was in a three vehicle crash around 3:50 p.m. at Front Street and Loop 323 on Sunday.

Video courtesy of Jahmal Clay

According to Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was responding to a domestic assault call when they hit a vehicle which pushed them into another vehicle. Officials said that the deputy and another person were transported to a hospital for their injuries to be treated.

Tyler Police Department is investigating the incident.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.