SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County donated surplus computer equipment on Monday to Mustard Seed Ministries that will be refurbished and given to local school children.

Dr. Karen Jones, founder and president of Mustard Seed Ministries, received the donation from the Smith County Information Technology Department.

They received the following:

67 desktops

19 laptops

48 monitors

26 printers

15 servers

6 scanners

10 switches

21 DVR

“We greatly appreciate Smith County IT for their generous support of our ministry,” Dr. Jones said. “Smith County’s contributions of county surplus are a major boost to our ministry.”

For years, Smith County has donated outdated and broken computer equipment to Mustard Seed Ministries. The nonprofit organization dismantles and reassembles the equipment and donates them to school children who do not have computers.

Mustard Seed Ministries supplies schools in Tyler, Whitehouse and Mineola.

In 2001, a small group was formed to teach a one-time computer class to 15 students. A year later, they received their first donation of salvaged computers. Mustard Seed now has about 13 volunteers, including three who teach computer classes.

Mustard Seed Ministries, at 1420 N. Church Ave., is a nonprofit organization and a working extension ministry of the United Methodist Church. For more information, visit www.mustardseedcomputers.com.