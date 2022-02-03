SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man and a woman were injured in a shooting in Smith County and law enforcement are now investigating.

The incident happened in 11100 block of County Road 130 around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

A Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a 911 call. The deputy later arrived at the residence and found a man and a woman around 70-years-old, and they both had a single gunshot wound. They are possibly a couple.

The man and woman were taken to a local hospital and are in “very critical condition,” said Smith County Sheriff Larry Christian.

Investigators are still at the scene and officials are securing a search warrant.

Law enforcement also said they believe the elderly couple could be the only two parties involved in the shooting because they did not find other people at the scene.