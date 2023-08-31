SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Smith County Emergency Services District 2 will convene a hearing on Sept. 7 at the 911 District Administration Building in Tyler to allow the public to express their support or opposition to the proposed tax rate.

The proposed tax rate adoption is $0.067688 per $100 valuation.

The proposed tax rate is not greater than the voter-approval tax rate, which is $0.074248 per $100 valuation. As a result, Smith County Emergency Services District 2 is not required to hold an election at which voters may accept or reject the proposed tax rate.

For assistance with tax calculations, please contact the tax assessor for Smith County Emergency

Services District 2 at 903-590-2920 or visit their website. for more information.