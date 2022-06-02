TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The 321st District Court in Smith County, which handles family court cases, has been moved out of the courthouse in downtown Tyler to make room for the newly-created 475th District Court.

Judge Robert Wilson, who presides over the 321st Court, said he is “beyond excited to make the move” to his new courtroom on the fifth floor of the Annex building.

“We have intentionally designed it with state-of-the art audio-visual equipment to enable us to offer our litigants the best experience possible for their day in court. This technology will enable us to offer cutting edge remote appearances for some parties and witnesses. This will be especially helpful in allowing parents in CPS (Child Protective Services) cases expanded access to their kids’ hearings when they cannot appear in person due to challenges with geography, transportation, incarceration or other circumstances. I am grateful to Judge Nathaniel Moran and the Commissioners for making this a reality and for believing in our mission at the 321st to help children and families find hope and stability.” Judge Robert Wilson

The move takes effect Monday, June 6. On Tuesday, county commissioners approved moving two bailiffs to the Annex Building due to the increased traffic flow.

Wilson’s old courtroom will now belong to the 475th District Court, which was created through legislation during the 2021 session in Austin. Bills were introduced in the House by Rep. Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler) and in the Texas Senate by Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola).

The court was created to assist with the backlog of felony cases and jail overpopulation. Currently, the county only has three district courts to handle hundreds of cases.

The last district court to be created was back in 1977 when the Smith County population was around 100,000. In the past 45 years, it’s more than doubled to around 230,000.

Under Texas law, Gov. Greg Abbott has the authority to appoint an interim judge to take the bench when the court begins hearing cases at the start of 2023.

However, that appointment will only last through the November 2024 election, when Smith County citizens can elect a succeeding judge to a full, four-year term.

While the election is technically slated for November 2024, the position will almost certainly be selected during the March primaries due to the county being overwhelmingly Republican.