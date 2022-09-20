TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks submitted his resignation on Tuesday in a commissioners court meeting.

According to his resignation letter, Brooks will leave office effective Oct. 1. The commissioners unanimously voted to accept his resignation.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Neal Franklin said an interim will not be appointed, and the job will be posted on Tuesday in order to seek a new fire marshal.

Brooks joined the fire marshal’s office in 2008 as a volunteer deputy and was appointed as fire marshal in 2014 and again in 2019. He began serving Smith County as a recovery diver and firefighter in 1998.

At their Tuesday meeting, the Smith County Commissioners Court also approved the resignations of Precinct 5 Constable Jeff McClenny and Law Librarian Kara Kennedy.