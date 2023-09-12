TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Fire Marshal Paul Findley has tendered his resignation effective Sept. 19 about two months after being appointed to the position.

“We all knew that Marshal Findley’s experience and leadership style was exactly what Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office needed at this time,” Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said. “This team of highly qualified professionals is better off because of you.”

The commissioner’s court accepted the resignation during their Tuesday meeting.

Findley was appointed to the position in early July and has spent 26 years in the fire service and took over after former Fire Marshal Jay Brooks resigned from the position in September 2022.