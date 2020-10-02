Smith County Fire Marshal to review mass gathering permits

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran informed the Commissioners Court on his designation of Fire Marshal Jay Brooks to accept, review and determine whether to approve permits for large events.

Organizers of events must apply for the Smith County Gathering Permit at least 45 days before an event.

This will provide a hearing process if the applications are submitted timely with all required information. Under the statute, mass gathering events cannot be promoted until they are approved.

Anyone looking to feature a mass gathering will have to follow the Texas Mass Gatherings Act.

The Texas Mass Gatherings Act must be approved by the County Judge and or his designee that will occur outside the city limits for more than five hours between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. and will attract more than 2,500 people or 500 and if more than 51% of attendees are under the age of 21 and alcohol is expected or served; or when horse or greyhound racing occurs and more than 100 people are expected to attend.

Applications for mass gatherings can be found on the Smith County Fire Marshal’s webpage, on the County’s website:

https://www.smith-county.com/government/departments/fire-marshal. Applications must be submitted by email to MassGatheringActApplication@smith-county.com.

Anyone with questions who will host a mass gathering should contact the Smith County Fire Marshal’s office or the Civil Division of the Smith County District Attorney’s Office.

Those receiving permits under the Texas Mass Gatherings Permit must still comply with all other applicable local, state, and federal laws, including laws regarding sanitation, food sales, parking, littering, alcohol consumption, and avoiding activities that would give rise to private causes of action for nuisance by other nearby landowners.