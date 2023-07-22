TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office is encouraging citizens to postpone any outdoor burning as drought conditions worsen.

Officials said the county isn’t under a burn ban yet but the Keetch-Byram Drought Index is expected to rise daily.

“While the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) remains in the low 500 range for Smith County, it is expected to rise daily if the area doesn’t receive significant rainfall. Historically, the County has implemented a burn ban when the KBDI reaches the mid-600 to 700 range. However, officials also monitor weather conditions and forecasts, along with the daily incident responses from fire departments throughout the county. Currently, incident responses to grass fires are approximately half the amount as compared to this time last year.” Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office

The fire marshal’s office is asking the public to be safe during any outdoor burning by always watching the fire and keeping water, shovels and rakes nearby.

Officials will continue to monitor conditions daily to make any relevant recommendations.