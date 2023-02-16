SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a large commercial building on fire Thursday morning.

There were no injuries, and officials said crews are continuing to work Thursday morning to extinguish the fire that has been enhanced by high winds.

“When firefighters arrived, the building was 90-100% involved with fire,” officials said.

According to officials, Lindale, Red Springs and Winona Fire Departments responded around 6:30 a.m. to a 30,000 square foot building on fire in the 11700 block of County Road 497 north of I-20.

According to Smith County Fire Marshal Chief Deputy Chad Hogue, the building belongs to Keyla’s Furniture, and was used for cutting lumber and building furniture.