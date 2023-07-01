SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Professional Firefighters Association Local 5300 said that two of their firefighters were deployed to fight wildfires across Texas on Friday.

Captain Michael Van Winkle and Firefighter Joshua Bardwell were deployed to west and central Texas as a part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS), according to Local 5300.

Photo courtesy of Smith County Professional Firefighters Association Local 5300

This TIFMAS deployment was done in conjunction with other resources across the Eastern Branch, Local 5300 said in a Facebook post.