Smith County first responders teach students at Brook Hill Lower School basic emergency skills

Bullard, Texas (KETK)- The students at Brook Hill Lower School got to learn some basic skills on what to do in case of an emergency.

This was part of the pre-K and Kindergarten curriculum, that discusses community helpers and who to call in the event of a fire and medical emergency.

Every year, the Bullard Fire Department, Christus EMS, UT Health EMS and Bullard Police come out and participate. Along with first responders, Smith County also brings their smokehouse so kids can practice going through it in case there was a fire in their house.

Brook Hill teacher, Jennifer Haugh, has directed this annual event for fourteen years.

“The kids love it. They get a little nervous about the smokehouse, but once they walk through it, it’s fine. They love getting to talk to the guys, and find out what they do. Within the next few weeks, they’re saying; ‘I’m gonna be a firefighter. I want to be a police officer! So, it’s a lot of fun!’”, Haugh said.

This event is a celebration of the students finishing this chapter in their learning.

“Basically, we show them what we do on a day-to-day basis as a police officer. We had a Show and Tell with the teachers as well”, says Officer Ryan Brown of Bullard Police Department. “ I showed them how to put handcuffs on their teacher, which they always like! We also let them see the sirens, lights, and equipment the officers have to wear.”