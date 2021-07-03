Smith County Game Wardens give boat safety tips to remember before hitting the water

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Game Wardens and water resort personnel gave tips on safety measures people should take and remember before they hit the water.

As boaters hit the lakes on Fourth of July weekend, here are three basic tips people should know:

Don’t drink and operate a boat

Use life jackets

Do research before getting behind the wheel of a boat and make sure to know how it works

“If you’re not familiar with a boat, get familiar with it before you get out in the middle of the lake and don’t know what to do,” Larry Paxton at Lake Palestine Resort said. “It sounds crazy but it happens all the time.”

One official said to have a checklist and make sure the boat has everything it needs before heading out their for the first time.

“First couple of weeks we see out there, folks are missing their equipment [such as] life jackets and fire extinguishers,” Chris Swift, Smith County Game Warden said. “Their boats are not running and their carburetors are messed up. Just make sure you go through your boat.

Other things to watch for when out on the water are debris, other boats and swimmers.