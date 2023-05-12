TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It was a day of firsts or Habitat for Humanity of Smith County on Friday.

They kicked off another year of giving with a brand new house, and a brand new chapter of service.

This is the 119th house built by the local Habitat for Humanity, but only the first built for a veteran.

Six-year Army veteran, Caleb Lorance has the keys to a new home.

“I feel great, I feel nice owning a home. I didn’t think I’d be a homeowner at 25 so this is wonderful,” said house recipient, Caleb Lorance.

This house was a little different, Habitat for Humanity had to be licensed with Veterans Affairs before they could start construction.

“You also have to be certified veteran home builder which we never were before, so there are a lot of special things happening today,” said Jack Wilson, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Smith County

Board members gathered to dedicate the home and present Caleb with a prayer plaque.

In Chapel Hill, the three bedroom two and a half bath house sits on almost an acre of land.

“God has blessed me so much and he has answered my prayer with this house,” said Lorance.

Wilson may be retiring soon, but he is still excited for the new chapter to help those who’ve fought for our freedom.

“We’ve been kind of expanding outside the city limits, so hopefully we can build more homes and make a bigger impact in the community,” said Wilson.

After serving his country around the world and going through a four-month building process, Caleb is glad to be back in East Texas.

“I grew up in this neighborhood less than a mile away, so I know a lot of people already and I’m right next door to my best friend,” said Lorance.

A few finishing touches are left and Caleb is ready to turn this house into a home

During the dedication, board members and a local reverend took time to bless the home with a prayer for Caleb’s safety and security.