SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A new CEO has been unanimously approved for Smith County Habitat for Humanity.

Mary Alice Guidry was recommended by the Smith County Search Committee and her role will officially begin in early July.

She has been on the habitat’s Board of Directors for six years, in that time serving as secretary and president. She is a licensed architect with nine years of experience as a Senior Project Manager with Fitzpatrick Architects, Inc.

She takes the place of Jack Wilson, who was with Smith County Habitat for Humanity for 15 years before publicly announcing his retirement earlier this week.

“It’s time for new blood and fresh ideas, and for us to reach other demographics,” Wilson said. “I think Mary Alice’s community involvement will be a great asset for the affiliate, and her background in design, construction, and business is a good foundation to move our affiliate to another level.”

Guidry’s passion for the mission of Habitat for Humanity started while she finished her undergraduate degree, where she designed and built a Habitat home from start to finish.

“I’m a dreamer, focused on possibilities of innovation and creativity.” Guidry said. “As a licensed architect, I’m educated in current design and construction trends, as well as sustainability and affordable housing issues. I think this knowledge, paired with my imaginative outlook, will be beneficial in HFHSC moving forward. My goal is for Smith County Habitat to set precedents in our programs, making affiliates nationwide seek out our team’s direction and expertise.”

She served as Project Manager and Designer for 10 projects during her time at Fitzpatrick.

“I’m forever grateful to the leadership and staff at Fitzpatrick Architects for everything I’ve learned and the network I’ve gained through my time at the firm. I wouldn’t be where I am now without them,” Guidry said.

Smith County Habitat for Humanity will hold a meet-and-greet for Guidry later this spring.