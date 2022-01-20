Smith County homeowner allegedly lit cigarette while using oxygen tank, leading to house fire, 2 injuries

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A homeowner and firefighter were injured in an early morning house fire off of County Road 4173 in Lindale. The homeowner allegedly lit a cigarette while attached to an oxygen tank, according to firefighters.

Lindale and Red Springs Fire Departments responded to a call around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, and they found a house partially on fire.

“They had a house that was about 20% involved at the time,” said Smith County Fire Marsal Jay Brooks.

An explosion was possibly caused by an oxygen tank, and this ignited the fire. The homeowner was transported to a local hospital to be treated for burns.

While several firefighters were inside, officials believe another oxygen tank exploded. A piece of debris struck one of them in the head, and this resulted in a head injury. They were taken to the hospital, and were diagnosed with a concussion.

“We are just going to pray for both the victims, the civilian victim and our firefighter, that they make a full recovery,” said Brooks.

He also said they do see a peak in fire during the winter months and is urging everyone to make sure they have working smoke detectors.

“Make sure they’re working, and contact us if you don’t have working smoke detectors because smoke detectors do save lives,” said Brooks.