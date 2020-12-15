Smith County honors Judge Christi Kennedy, Commissioner Jeff Warr before their retirement

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County commissioners on Tuesday morning recognized two high-profile local politicians who took office, and will now retire, at the same time.

114th District Judge Christi Kennedy

114th District Judge Christi Kennedy was elected back in 2008 after practicing civil law with the firms Potter Minton and Flowers Davis.

Despite her love for practicing law, she says that she will not return to private practice and will instead like to work for a charitable foundation.

321st District Judge Robert Wilson thanked her for her kindness and integrity.

“Judge Kennedy has done the job the way it is supposed to be done,” he said. “She does the job with professionalism, she does it with kindness and she does it with grace. She balances all of her duties as a judge extraordinarily well and as a colleague, as a judge, it has been an honor to serve alongside her.” Judge Robert Wilson, 321st District Court

Kennedy served from the bench for three terms, including some high-profile cases. Her last major trial was a death penalty case in November 2019.

Dameon Mosely was the first Tyler man to be sentenced to death since 2015 after he was convicted of murdering a gas station attendant during a robbery.

Tammy Camp-Miller, who has served as the Court Administrator, said she appreciates everything that Judge Kennedy has done for her and for the county. “It has been a true pleasure working for you all of these years,” she said, who is retiring at the same time as Judge Kennedy.

Commissioner Jeff Warr

Precinct 1 Commissioner Jeff Warr, also elected in 2008, was honored as well.

During his time as Commissioner, Warr was instrumental in getting the Downtown Jail Expansion and Road and Bridge Bonds passed by voters. He is heavily involved in many of the county’s initiatives, including the long-term Road Plan.

Commissioner Warr thanked the citizens of Smith County for electing him to serve them. “I thank God for his mercy and grace on my life,” he said.

He said although “you’re not always going to make the right decision, you try to make the best decision you can at the time.”

County Judge Nathaniel Moran said “the personal Jeff Warr is not different than the elected Jeff Warr,” and commended him for taking a stand on issues and sticking with his principles.

He said since he took office four years ago, Warr has become one of his strongest and closest friends. “I am struggling with your departure … because you have been such a rock for this court for so many years and for your constituents,” Judge Moran said.