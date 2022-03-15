SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County residents will have the opportunity to get rid of big trash for free in April.

According to Smith County officials, they are once again offering the Countywide Cleanup program, which allows resident so take one truckload of bulky items (3 cubic yards of solid waste) to the Greenwood Farms Landfill for free.

During the month of April, which is also County Government Month, one voucher per resident is available in-person only at the Courthouse Annex on E. Ferguson or any of the Justice of the Peace/Constable offices throughout Smith County.

The vouchers will be available for pickup beginning March 21, but can be used from April 1 through April 30.

Last year, the landfill started charging to take mattresses. The Smith County voucher includes only one free mattress, and additional mattresses will cost $50 at the landfill.

Items that are not accepted include:

Hazardous waste

Pesticides

Herbicides

Solvents

Gasoline

Oils

Acid

Batteries

Asbestos

Wet paint

Freon

Whole tires

Televisions

Computers

Refrigerators

Freezers

The Greenwood Farms landfill is open from 6:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 6:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

This program is offered through the Smith County Sheriff’s Office Environmental Crimes Unit and Commissioners Court.

Vouchers are available to be picked up at the following locations: