SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A house in Smith County was destroyed by a fire on Friday evening at about 6:16 p.m. in the 11000 block of FM 850.

The owner of the house told KETK News that only he and his dog live in the home. He said that his dog had a grooming appointment to get his nails clipped at the time of the fire, so luckily neither the owner or the dog were home at the time of the fire.

There were no injuries reported from the blaze, officials said.

Chapel Hill Fire Department, along with several other local fire departments responded after the homeowner’s nephew called 911.

The cause of the fire is under investigation as of this writing.