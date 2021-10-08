Smith County interim constable sworn in after predecessor convicted of official oppression

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Commissioners Court swore in retired law enforcement officer and security company executive Shawn Scott as the Interim Precinct 2 Constable.

Scott was sworn into office on Friday morning by Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Judge Andy Dunklin.

This appointment of Scott as interim constable is due to the vacancy caused by Joshua Black’s removal from office. Black was sentenced to six months in the Smith County Jail after being found guilty of official oppression.

Franklin noted that the situation that led to Joshua Black being removed from office was a dark moment that they would get though and the first step would be appointing an interim.

He was surrounded by friends and family, as well as several county officials and law enforcement officials from various agencies throughout the county.

Scott will serve as the Interim Precinct 2 Constable until the 2022 Primary and General Elections decide the next constable for that precinct.

He also serves as director of operations for a security company, Summit Off Duty Services, of Irving. Scott is founder and serves as executive director of law enforcement and corporate security nonprofit association, Robbery Investigators of Texas, based in Fort Worth and is an adjunct professor of criminal justice at Tyler Junior College.

For more than 20 years, Scott worked for the Round Rock Police Department and served on the FBI Central Texas Violent Crimes Task Force.

He was appointed the bank robbery coordinator for the San Antonio Division of the FBI. From 1993 to 1998, Scott was a Lindale Police Officer. He grew up in Tyler and earned degrees from John Tyler High School, Tyler Junior College, East Texas Police Academy, LeTourneau University and Sam Houston State University.