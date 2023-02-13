SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Jail is no longer under a remedial order after complying with jail standards, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 8, Sheriff Larry Smith and Smith County Judge Neal Franklin attended a meeting with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards in Austin to discuss the remedial order.

Brandon Wood, the Executive Director for the commission, said the order should not apply to Smith County anymore. This decision was made after testimony was presented, improvements were made and team members were replaced. The commission approved this change in status.

“Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith thanked executive director Brandon Wood for the assistance received from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards in gaining compliance with minimum jail standards. Sheriff Smith also said that going forward, he intends for the Smith County Jail to be a positive example to others,” the sheriff’s office said.