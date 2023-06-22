TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As you travel along Highway 155 South, a group of men can be found planting, harvesting and maintaining a garden.

“I kind of learn to stay out of trouble, that’s for sure, and it helps and it’s going to the food bank, that’s what’s good about it,” said Mitchell Gilbert, inmate.

What you may not know is it’s run by Smith County Jail inmates to donate all their produce to the East Texas Food Bank.

“They’re sitting in line at the jail, wanting to get out here and work,” said Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith.

“It’s good to come out because it gets you ready to come back into society, that’s the thing about it, and it helped me a lot,” said Gilbert.

Gilbert has been working in the garden for three and a half years and said they grow potatoes, cucumbers and tomatoes, to name a few items.

“You can’t get any fresher than, you know, the produce that you see the trustees harvesting out here today,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO, East Texas Food Bank.

They produce enough fruits and vegetables to fill about three to four truckloads a harvest.

“That’ll be probably in excess of 160,000 pounds, so it’s a lot of meals for our neighbors here in East Texas,” said Cullinane.

Sheriff Larry Smith says it’s not just the inmates that help out. At times you can find community members and himself maintaining the crop.

“It’s a pleasure for us to be able to work with them out here,” said Smith.

When asked if he would come back next year, Gilbert only had one thing on his mind.

“No, I’m getting ready to make parole, hopefully, this is my last year,” said Gilbert.

He adds he has enjoyed his time in the garden and he would definitely recommend the job.