SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – As the new year begins, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said the jail is still understaffed and searching for new hires.

He said they are moving in a positive direction, but there’s still a lot of work to be done.

“There’s a lot of moving parts that the general public has no idea,” said Smith.

He said a lot goes into operating a jail. With 33 unfilled positions, it only makes things more difficult on the staff they do have.

“The ones that are just coming into the workforce that are eager to do things even get disheartened when they see there’s no light at the end of the tunnel. ‘When am I going to get off, it’s good making this money but I can’t spend it,’” said Smith.

Because every Texas jail must meet a ratio of one jailer per 48 inmates, Smith County has been continuing mandatory overtime for months now.

“Not only do we require them to work extra or work overtime every week. We also cannot allow them to take their comp time or vacation time many times because we’re too short handed,” said Smith.

Depending on the inmate, more detention officers will be needed for supervision.

“Problem inmates, suicidal inmates, that can cut our inmate to detention officer ratio. I’ve seen two detention officers having to deal with one inmate,” said Smith.

There is good news since KETK’s last report. Smith said they are seeing improvements and getting more applicants.

“Over the Christmas and New Year holiday, I think we received well over 30, so I know we’ve interviewed this week… and I believe we interview nine tomorrow,” said Smith.

However, even with more people applying, it’s been a challenge maintaining the officers they currently have.

“We’re looking up on the hiring part, but they’re still consistently going out the back door. We’re hiring, but we’re losing employees as well,” said Smith.

He said he is constantly brainstorming new ways to keep staff, figuring out a work schedule that can work for single parents too.

“We’re looking at making one of the facilities an eight hour work day and the other one leave it a 12-hour work day,” said Smith.

He said they are trying to do what they can to be fully staffed again one day.

When the jails are overpopulated, they have to send inmates to other jails that have room. He said soon that will be harder to do because every jail in the state is facing similar issues.

For now Smith added, they are good on space.