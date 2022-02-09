TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is temporarily suspending jail visitation at the Smith County Jail.

Officials have made this decision due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. This rule will be effective immediately and will last 30 days. The suspension may be extended if COVID cases do not decrease.

There has been an increase in inmate COVID-19 cases, and the rate is expected to increase. Smith County Jail personnel have also seen an uptick in cases.

“This decision was made in an effort to safeguard the inmate population, jail personnel, and the citizens of Smith County,” said the sheriff’s office.

Inmates will still be able to make video calls and telephone calls at cost, using equipment provided by the Smith County Jail.