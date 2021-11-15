Smith County Judge considering run for Congress

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran announced Monday that he is “exploring the possibility” of running for Congress.

This comes in the wake of Congressman Louie Gohmert’s announcement that he will run for Attorney General if he gets enough funds. If Gohmert does run for AG, Moran is considering running for his seat in Congress.

If Gohmert instead runs again for Congress, Moran will continue his role as Smith County Judge.

Moran provided a list of people who are ready to support his election to Congress if he pursues it:

Hon. Bryan Hughes

Hon. Kevin Eltife

Sheriff Larry Smith

Sheriff Maxey Cerliano

Hon. Don Warren

Hon. Barbara Bass

Jerry Alexander

Phil Burks

Steven Campbell

Rev. Dennis Cable

Jay Ferguson

Bob Garrett

Hon. Stuart Hene

René and Gaylord Hughey, Jr.

Hon. John Nix

Mark Robinson

Jeramy “Jamy” Skaggs

Courtney Smith

John Soules, Sr.

Hon. Jeff Warr

Hon. James Wansley

“I am honored that these individuals and many more — each of whom have proven themselves to be deeply committed to the strong conservative and moral values that bind us together in East Texas — will stand with Kyna and me in the next few days to provide well-needed counsel, advice, and support as we finalize plans for the future,” Moran said.

Moran said he applauds Gohmert for “being a strong advocate for conservative principles these past seventeen years, and I pray that God directs his path in the coming days.”

In a release, Moran spoke about his history and work in the county.

“Over the past five years, I have been privileged to serve as the Smith County Judge. In this role, I’ve worked hard to support law enforcement and veterans, lower taxes, improve local elections, build roads, and put Smith County on a firm foundation for continued growth and prosperity. Serving as Judge has also provided me the opportunity to stand firm for liberty in the midst of a pandemic, work closely with counties across East Texas to support regional economic development efforts, and develop and implement thoughtful, prudent plans that make government work better for the people.” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran

Moran was appointed in 2016 as acting Smith County Judge after the previous judge, Joel Baker, was suspended. He was elected to his first full term in 2018.