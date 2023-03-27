TYLER, Texas (KETK) – David Bates from Peltier Chevrolet visited East Texas Live with student Joshua Jones to talk about the upcoming 47th annual Smith County Junior Livestock Show.

The SCJLS is a great opportunity for students to show off their animals and projects before the top 50% of student students sell their projects at the Sale of Champions.

On top of being able to sell their projects, five deserving seniors can get scholarships totaling $10,000.

The event takes place from March 29 to 30 and the Sale of Champions is on March 31.