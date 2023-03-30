TYLER, Texas (KETK) — This week, students from across Smith County presented their projects at the Smith County Junior Livestock Show.

The show is taking place at the Cross-Brand Cowboy Church in Tyler. Friday is the last day of the show, where students from all around Texas show their prize-worthy animals.

“Their hair often gets better-taken care of than hours,” said Haley Bryand, an Arp High School senior.

According to their website, the Smith County Junior Livestock Show works to provide quality skills to the youth of Smith County through livestock, leadership, responsibility and more.

“All year long these students across the state of Texas are preparing their livestock animals and this includes your daily watering, feeding, grooming,” said Bryand.

She participated in the breeding heifer show and won breed champion Thursday morning.

“A lot of hard work and dedication but due to organizations like this we are able to win prizes and buckles, and really just reap the rewards of our hard work,” said Bryand.

They have spent hours preparing their projects for livestock shows. All while learning hands-on skills and the importance of commitment and dedication.

“Impacted me a great deal thus far I’ve learned so many important traits such as responsibility, hard work and just overall having good work ethic,” said Bryand.

Sabine High School agricultural mechanic teacher, Benjamin Swain, judged ag-mech projects at the show on Thursday.

“They build a lot more confidence working by themselves and they’re a lot prouder of their projects because they do it by themselves,” said Swain.

They are hoping students seek opportunities they’re passionate about.

“Seeing these kids come out here and build this stuff with their own hands, my kids build stuff with their own hands it makes me really proud,” said Swain.

Students are shining at the Smith County Junior Livestock Show this week and have a bright future ahead of them.

Friday afternoon, they had an awards ceremony and the sale of champions at Cross-Brand Cowboy Church in Tyler.