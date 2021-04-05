Smith County jury duty canceled for April 6

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Jury Duty is canceled for Tuesday, April 6.
Smith County sent out a notice saying that if you received a summons for Smith County jury duty on April 6 at the Tyler Rose Garden Center, you do not need to appear.
If you received a summons for Smith County jury duty on a different day, you must still report.
