Smith County jury duty canceled for April 6

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Jury Duty is canceled for Tuesday, April 6.

Smith County sent out a notice saying that if you received a summons for Smith County jury duty on April 6 at the Tyler Rose Garden Center, you do not need to appear.

If you received a summons for Smith County jury duty on a different day, you must still report.

