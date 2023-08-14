SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Those summoned for Smith County jury duty are now being asked to park in the Fair Plaza parking garage during construction of the county’s parking garage.

The county said in a release on Monday that the change comes after many years of jurors parking in the large lot on East Ferguson Street. Jurors are asked to park on the third and fourth floors of the parking garage, which is free on all floors except for reserved spaces.

“The City of Tyler is graciously helping us solve a big parking issue by opening up the fourth floor of the Fair Plaza Garage for Smith County jurors,” Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said. “We appreciate them working with us on this important project.”

According to the county, the walking distance from the parking garage to the Smith County Courthouse is 733 feet, compared to the original parking for jurors that is 852 feet from the courthouse.

Photo courtesy of Smith County.

“Construction of the County’s new voter-approved, bond-funded parking garage will begin in late October, but County employee parking will most likely be displaced earlier when demolition of the current parking lot, as well as fiber/cable relocation begins,” the county said.

When that happens, officials said hundreds of county employees that work in the Annex and surrounding buildings will take over the juror parking lot on Ferguson Street.

“We want to start getting the word out now about the juror parking move so people will be used to the idea well before the lot is no longer available to them,” Franklin said.

Construction for the parking lot is expected to take 10 months, and demolition of the county-acquired properties will take place during the construction of the parking garage. The new courthouse will begin construction after the parking garage is complete.

“The decision to build on the east side of the square was based on limiting interruption to downtown businesses,” Franklin said. “We are committed to work alongside City officials and our construction team to keep the lines of communication open with the public and all of our downtown businesses and residents.”

The county said courthouse business will continue as usual in the current courthouse until construction on the new courthouse is complete and all offices can be moved.