SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County authorities are looking for the person responsible for stealing the bumper off a truck in a car lot.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, a man in a white Toyota Corolla drove up to J&L Auto Sales at 12310 Highway 155 South near Tyler on June 14 and spoke to the business owner there. Authorities said the man asked for pricing on a Ford F350 that was in the lot.

“The business owner went inside to get the price and when he came back out, he noticed the suspect was gone and so was the tailgate of the vehicle he had asked about,” according to the sheriff’s office. “The business owner reviewed cameras and footage and observed the suspect drive to the F350 and remove the tailgate.”

Photo courtesy of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo courtesy of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo courtesy of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo courtesy of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo courtesy of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo courtesy of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect drove out of the lot onto Highway 155.

Anyone with information on the person or information on the case is asked to call Detective Max Velazquez at 903-590-2618 or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.