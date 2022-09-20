TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Law Librarian Kara Kennedy has tendered her resignation with the Commissioners Court effective Sept. 30.

Kennedy is leaving her position, which she has held for more than nine years, due to health reasons, according to Smith County officials.

The Smith County Law Library’s mission is to provide access to legal information and information services to the general public, legal community and court staff of Smith County.

Kennedy’s resignation is one of three accepted by the Commissioners Court after executive session on Tuesday according to officials. Precinct 5 Constable Jeff McClenny and Smith County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator Jay Brooks also submitted their resignations.

Commissioner Neal Franklin said the positions of Fire Marshal and Law Librarian will be posted Tuesday. To view Smith County job positions available, visit Smith County Career Opportunities page.