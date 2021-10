WINONA, Texas (KETK) – A Winona man was killed Sunday night after a car accident was caused by a collision with a hog.

A DPS report states that 24-year-old Aaron Lee was driving down FM 757 four miles south of Winona at 9:43 p.m. His 2008 Lexus struck a hog that was in the middle of the road and he lost control of the car.

Lee’s vehicle ran off the highway and struck a tree. He was taken to UT Health East Texas where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.