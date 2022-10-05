TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man was sentenced to 95 years in prison for allegedly biting a Smith County deputy.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, they received several reports of a man wandering in the middle of State Park Highway 14 near CR 310 and pointing a gun at passing vehicles in August 2021.

Deputies arrived on scene to find 41-year-old Christian Dewayne Smith and detained him while they investigated. “Smith then assaulted one of the deputies by biting him on the wrist,” according to the Smith County District Attorney’s Office.

The case was taken to trial with Assistant District Attorneys Elizabeth Anderson and Noah Coltman. After hearing the evidence and testimony from several witnesses, the jury found Smith guilty of assault on a public servant.

During the sentencing phase of the trial, “the jury heard evidence of Smith’s extensive criminal history, which included 13 prior criminal convictions and multiple prison sentences.” Smith was on parole at the time of the assault for a 2016 felony drug conviction.