TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Aug. 6, at approximately 7:15 a.m., 16-year-old Kaegan Wright left his home on CR 314 in the Sand Flat area of northern Smith County. He was on foot and left in an unknown direction. Kaegan has a slight mental condition but is fully functional and athletic.

His family stated that Kaegan has got the idea in his head that he needs to go to Florida, even though he has no family or friends there. The last time Kaegan did this he was located at the Pilot Truck Stop at FM 14 and Interstate 20. At that time, he was trying to get a trucker to take him to Florida. The cameras at the truck stop have been checked with no sign of Kaegan.

Kaegan is described as a black male, 5’8”, 180 lbs. wearing a gray shirt with “Easy E” on the front and black shorts.

If you have seen this individual today or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.